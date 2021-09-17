Residents living on Goggins Lane between Tates Creek and Barnes Mill Road will soon be living in the City of Richmond instead of in the county.
At its regular scheduled meeting Tuesday at the Berea City Annex, the Madison County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a request from the City of Richmond to annex the 36-foot wide, 3-lane, 2.2 mile stretch of CR-1303 (Goggins Lane).
The annexation includes all bike and walking paths, culverts and bridges and infrastructure inside of rights-of-way.
“Goggins Lane’s need to be a part of the city’s infrastructure is apparent due to the current and future growth within the city limits of Richmond,” County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor read from a resolution.
Magistrate John Tudor called the court’s move an obvious decision.
“I think everyone thinks Goggins Lane is in the city already. It’s a very heavily travelled road. It will reduce some of the road maintenance on the county and the expansion and development out there is just going to continue to increase,” he said. “This being in the city is a decision we’re making wisely here.”
The Court also approved a resolution establishing a procurement policy for purchases made with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act state and local fiscal recovery funds.
The policy establishes guidelines the meet or exceed the procurement requirements for purchases of goods, services and construction or repair projects where federal funds are being used to pay the costs of contracts.
During the meeting, Drew Chandler, president of the Kentucky Emergency Management Association was on hand to present Madison County Deputy Director of Emergency Management/CSEPP Jennifer Hitch with the KEMA Deputy Director of the Year award for her outstanding work with the local EMA/CSEPP.
In other business, the Court:
• Approved the payment for work done on the Kit Commons Project from the $480,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds the county received.
The Court approved payment to Spectrum Contracting Services in the amount of $48,133 and to Fahi Incorporated in the amount of $2,000 which leaves $11,000 for the project.
• Approved a resolution proclaiming the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Madison County.
• Approved the appointments of Ethan Whitt to a two-year term and Dr. Tim Ross to a four-year term on the Madison Airport Board.
• Approved the hiring of Meagan Barger as a full-time kennel technician at the Madison County Animal Shelter.
• Approved the promotion of Jacob Tharp from Firefighter I to Firefighter II with the Madison. County Fire Department.
The Berea Spoonbread Festival will be September 17-19 at Memorial Park on Jefferson Street in Berea.
The Madison County Household Hazardous Waste Disposal event will be Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madison County Road Department south location on Clarkesville Lane. A list of allowed items for disposal can be found on the Madison County government Facebook page.
The Madison County Waste Tire Collection event will be Oct 7-8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Madison County Road Department south location on Clarkesville Lane.
The Kentucky River Sweep will be October 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Boonesboro beach.
Kirksville Days will be held Sept 25. Most activities will be in or near the Kirksville Community Center. The Mason Lodge will host a country ham breakfast beginning at 7:30 a.m. The Kirksville Day parade begins at 11 a.m.
Madison Southern High School Homecoming Parade is Thursday Sept 23 at 6 p.m.
Madison Central High School Homecoming Parade is Thursday Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky University Homecoming Parade is Friday Oct 1 at p.m.
The Richmond Powwow Native American Gathering will Sept. 25&26 at the Richmond Battlefield Park. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. More information can be found an the Richmond Powwow Facebook page.
The Boone Way US 25 Yard Sale will be Oct. 1&2.
The Richmond Area Arts Council Gala is Friday Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Elmwood Estate on Lancaster Avenue. For more information or tickets contact the Richmond Area Arts Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.