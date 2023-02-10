Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond, is actively investigating a missing person investigation in Madison County.
A Golden Alert has been issued for Gerald W. Williams, 62, of Richmond. Williams suffers from an intellectual disability and was last seen in the area of Pleasure Drive in Madison County just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
It is believed that Williams left his residence on foot, and he is described as a white male, 5-foot-4’ and approximately 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green zip-up jacket and a Texas Roadhouse hat.
Anyone with information about a possible location of Gerald W. Williams is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 7, at (859) 623-2404 or (800) 222-5555.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Jon Best.
