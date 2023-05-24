Golf Scramble set for Saturday

The Berea Community High School Boys and Girls Golf Teams are hosting their annual golf scramble at Berea Golf Club Saturday at 9 a.m.
The event will help the teams fund tournament play and purchasing needed equipment.
Entry fee is $60 per person, or $240 for a team of four. Mulligans and skirts are included.
According to BCHS Girls Golf coach Bernie Harris, it’s best if players sign up ahead of time, but those who enter the scramble Saturday morning will be accommodated.
“It helps us to call in advance, but if people show up the day of the event, we will get them on a team,” Harris said. To sign up or get more information, call (859) 200-6853 or 859 661-1645.
“It should be a fun-filled event,” Harris said. “The course is in good shape and the weather should be beautiful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.