T
his past week’s winter weather has really shown some hard times for people in many states across the country, including our own.
In the duration of these events, small towns tend to band together. We help our neighbors, we check on our family and friends, we open our doors, and we put the humane touch to a world that has been less than that in so many ways recently.
There are no news crews to cover these exchanges of generosity, no plaques in honor of the kindness, no public tributes are paid. However, good deeds never go unnoticed.
My papaw always taught us that if you were experiencing hard times you should try to help someone else and it might change your luck.
Who better to help than those in your own community? Throughout the columns I have written about Kirksville, I hope at least one theme has been apparent: that we are present. We are present for one another in many ways.
Growing up on the farm, it has been common to see members of our community offering a hand working in hay, tobacco, fixing equipment, cattle, etc.
During the snow and ice events in the past couple of weeks, and not surprisingly we’ve seen this again.
In a society that is sometimes cold and uninviting, there is a lot to be proud of in our community for the way that people have opened their doors and dinner tables to those who were without power, those who stopped to help pull someone’s car out that was stuck, offered to deliver food to others during their time of illness or injury, whatever the kind deed was — it is a lot to be proud of.
Our mail carrier in Kirksville and Poosey had some difficulties delivering mail in the frigid, icy, and dangerous elements of the past week. When she posted an apology for the delay and was explaining the situation, everyone met her with kindness and understanding.
In watching how other communities are handling the emergencies of late, I am grateful that our community unfailingly comes together in times of need. It helps that many of us have known each other through generations of family connections.
As my dad says, “hard times humble people” and I feel very humbled to live in such a special place where, no matter the disaster, we’ve been there for each other.
———
Reach Carrie Grant
at (859) 582-4790.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.