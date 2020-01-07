FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) -- Gov. Andy Beshear and members of his administration announced Tuesday that testing fees will be waived for those seeking a GED.
Over 335,000 Kentuckians lack a high school diploma or GED, many because they can’t afford the $120 fee, so the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet will allocate $600,000, which will cover the cost of 5,000 tests.
Beshear calls it important to remove the cost impediment so people can improve their lives.
“They are stuck in a cycle where they can’t get the job to have the dollars to pay the fees for the GED they need to get a better job,” he stated. “Today’s announcement means we are removing that roadblock and another barrier for our families to that need another chance to start their educational journey.”
Beshear says by earning a GED, people can help fill the 100,000 jobs currently available in Kentucky. “This is a win-win, for our people and for our economy. It is such a basic investment that will help us do more. For every Kentuckian out there who needs to obtain their GED, this day is for you.”
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who also serves as Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, said every Kentuckians has the right to a quality education. “In schools across the Commonwealth, teachers see an unmistakable link between a student’s education level and their financial earning potential.“
Coleman says statistics have confirmed this. “Adults lacking a GED or high school diploma are twice as likely to be unemployed and three times as likely to live in poverty. Our state’s economic future goes and-in-hand with our ability to educate all Kentuckians.”
Kim Aery of Jessamine County, who did not seek her GED for a number of years due to the cost, says it has made a difference in her since she earned it at the Kentucky Skills U Center located near her. And, although her first job was with a law firm, she wanted to help others.
“One day, our of the blue, our Jessamine County Director, Mary Newton, reached out and asked if I would be interested in working for her at the center, to encourage other to get their GED. Without hesitation, I humbly accepted.”
To find out more about pursuing a GED, contact the Kentucky Skills U office in your county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.