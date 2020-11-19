FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear is asking all religious leaders across the state to immediately suspend in-person services at their houses of worship for the next three to four weeks, according to multiple media reports.
The governor did not call or meet with leaders of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, the state’s largest denomination of churches. The KBC is not affiliated in any way with the Kentucky Council of Churches, which met with Beshear on Thursday morning. He asked churches within that organization to consider having virtual services for the next three or four Sundays, Pastor Ken Gilbert, a church leader in that group, told media outlets.
“Kentucky Baptist pastors and churches are doing a model job of self-regulating as we continue dealing with the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the KBC. “They are monitoring the news and the number of cases in their communities and making adjustments as needed. They continue to make decisions based on the well-being of the congregation they serve. I am certain these godly leaders will continue to do the same in light of this most recent request from our governor.”
It is a request and not a mandate like what was issued in March that a federal court ruled as unconstitutional. Beshear came under harsh criticism in the spring for that decision.
The governor mandated some restrictions on Wednesday to stop the third surge of the coronavirus in Kentucky, including closing public and private schools from Nov. 23 until January, eliminating indoor seating at restaurants and bars until Dec. 13, limiting private indoor social gatherings to two households and eight people, and limiting venues for weddings and funerals to 25.
Beshear said on Wednesday that he would issue further guidance for churches on Thursday.
Gray is confident in the decisions that Kentucky Baptist pastors will make for their own churches.
“Kentucky Baptist pastors love the people that God has called them to shepherd and will exercise great wisdom while providing for the essential spiritual needs of their congregation, as well as reaching out with the gospel to those who do not yet know Christ.”
Gray understands the virus has had terrible consequences for many. “Kentucky Baptists continue to pray for those impacted by COVID-19 and for a vaccine to soon be approved and delivered,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.