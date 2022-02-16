Gracie Rose Huff, 86, of Berea died Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green.
Funeral Service 2:00 PM Friday, February 18, 2022 at Westside Baptist Church with Pastor Allen Livingood officiating. Burial will follow in Berea Cemetery. Visitation 12:00 noon until service time at the church.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Gracie Huff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
