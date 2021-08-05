Recently, Kentucky in Pictures, a page on Facebook, posted photos of the bridge at Hagan’s Mill Road. The post details the bridge and its location. Then the poster boasts that the graffiti is from “local youngsters keeping a tradition going” and asserts that “Names and Greek symbols indicate that a lot of sorority and fraternity kids from local universities may make their mark on the bridge.” They then encourage a visit to the bridge from others.
Hagan’s Mill is one of my favorite and probably most traveled roads since I have had a driver’s license. It’s one of the few roads in this county that remains beautiful no matter the season. During the spring and summer, colorful wildflowers grow on the roadside; during the fall, the changing leaves cover the road like something you’d see in a magazine, and the Winter is the most amazing. If it snows and the creek is just a little frozen, you can watch deer and other animals stand on the snow, leaving their tracks to be seen until it melts away. The winter drive across Hagan’s Mill is one that leaves picturesque memories with you.
The graffiti on the bridge is not part of the glory on Hagan’s Mill as this post makes it out to be. It’s not something all of us “local youngsters” felt was a tradition, except for a few troublemakers who may have participated. In fact, I would argue that it isn’t tradition at all. The graffiti on the bridge has only become bad in the last 10 or so years. When I first started driving on the bridge, there were some tagged areas, but spray paint did not cover it as it does now. A few years ago, I remember it being painted over in an attempt to cover the graffiti. The graffiti is not the attraction the post makes it out to be. For many of us locals, the appeal is the scenic beauty of the area.
Frankly, the curse words, slang terms for anatomy, and lewd drawings only detract from that. Visit the area, but not because the bridge is tagged. Visit because it’s a beautiful place, and leave it as you found it.
