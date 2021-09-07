The grand opening of the Silver Creek Bike Park in Berea is slated for September 10 at 6 p.m. on J.C. Chambers Road. Bordering the Berea Industrial Park, the Silver Creek Bike Park is currently composed of approximately 3.5 miles of mountain bike trails and includes a pump track learning area for beginners.
Andrew Parsons of Parsons Construction Services of Greensburg, Kentucky, designed and constructed the mountain bike trails. The cost of the park was just over $101,000. The Berea Tourism Commission contributed $71,000 to the completion of the facility as part of an effort to use tourism funds to create recreational opportunities for both local citizens and visitors to Berea.
“I think this will be a quality-of-life improvement for our citizens and that’s one thing as mayor I really wanted to do and I think that our council and our tourism commission wanted to do; to invest in ways to benefit the citizens while also bringing more people to town to discover Berea,” Fraley said.
Fraley noted the park will contain trails for mountain bikers at various skill levels, but the city is eying an expansion of the bike park if it proves successful.
Mayor Fraley and Berea City Councilman Steve Caudill initially spearheaded the effort to get the project moving, with significant contributions from council member Katie Startzman, GIS Director Tom Moreland, as well as input from the Kentucky Mountain Bike Association, as well as biker and outdoor enthusiasts Peter Hackbert and Louisa Summers.
Josh Harris, who is an avid mountain biker and proprietor of Somercycle in Somerset, KY, tested the trails and said he is excited about the final result.
“When I found out the trail builder was the Andrew Parsons, my stoke level went up exponentially,” Harris said. “He has a very creative mind when it comes to building trails that are fun and progressive, and they can be enjoyed by a lot of folks.”
The public is invited to bring their mountain bikes to the event.
