By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
What can the city do with $900,000 to upgrade the Berea City Pool? The Berea City Council and the Parks and Recreation Committee will soon find out, according to Berea City Administrator Rose Beverly.
At Tuesday’s business meeting of the Berea City Council, Beverly announced that after she met with state officials in Frankfort last week, Berea may be in a favorable position to land a $900,000 grant to upgrade the pool.
At last Thursday’s Parks and Recreation Committee meeting, members voted unanimously to pursue the funds, according to committee chair John Payne.
Beverly cautioned that while the funds aren’t enough for a substantial overhaul of the pool itself, such as the filtration system, significant upgrades may be possible.
Beverly said the next step will be to consult with a pool designer, who will then pass their findings to the council via the Parks Committee.
In other news, Berea City Clerk Robin Adams drew praise from council members after Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley mentioned it was Kentucky League of Cities Professional Municipal Clerks Week from May 1-7.
“I’ll keep it simple and say Robin, thank you for everything you do for all of us. You do a great job and we appreciate the work that you do,” Fraley said to Adams, who is in her third year as the city’s clerk.
City council members followed suit, with Teresa Scenters, Katie Startzman and Steve Caudill thanking Adams for keeping the city organized.
“Thank you for all you do, Robin. I would most likely not know what’s going on 90 percent of the time if it wasn’t for you,” Caudill joked. “You do a wonderful job keeping us all organized. It’s probably one of those things where everyone sees you every week but nobody realizes how much work you do and how much we all depend on you to keep the wheels turning.”
In presenting a proclamation designating May 1-7 as National Small Business Awareness Week in Berea, Mayor Fraley congratulated two local businesses – The Native Bagel and Mountain Association, who are being recognized as Kentucky Small Business Development Center businesses of the year for 2022.
Fraley noted that only eight businesses in the Commonwealth were selected, two of which were from Berea. The proprietor of The Native Bagel, Katie Startzman, was recognized as the 2022 Kentucky Woman Small Business of the Year while the Mountain Association was recognized as Small Business Administration Financial Services Advocates of the Year.
“I think that’s a phenomenal accomplishment given all the great businesses that are out there in our commonwealth,” Fraley said. “We want to recognize Katie and the Mountain Association for their achievements,” Fraley said.
In receiving the Small Business Week proclamation on behalf of all businesses in the city, Startzman stated:
“Tomorrow when I go to the capitol rotunda, I’m bringing my manager, Rhonda Patton, because no business or organization can function without its employees and I’m really grateful for the staff that we have,” Startzman said. “I just don’t want to be doing this work anywhere but Berea. I’m so grateful to have a business on Chestnut Street and in Berea. I think we have such awesome momentum, and I feel like it’s a really exciting time.”
In other business, the council unanimously approved four appointments to city boards. James Anderson was appointed to a three-year term on the Code Enforcement Board. Pastor Rick Fulton was appointed to a 4-year term on the Housing Authority Board. Peggy Baker was tapped for another three-year stint on the Berea Ethics Board, and Diane Kerby was appointed to a one-year term as a Berea Ethics Board alternate.
Also Tuesday, the council unanimously adopted the amended budget for 2021-2022. According to the revised spending plan, the city had an ending fund balance of $17,952,000. Total amended revenue total for the year was $16,213,000, while total amended expenditures are projected to reach approximately $18,026,000. Revenue under expenditures was $1,812,000, according to the ordinance.
During Mayoral Comments, Fraley welcomed officers Steve Wood and Austin Shoals to the Berea Police Department. Both men come to Berea from the University of Kentucky Police Department, he said.
On a related note, Beverly encouraged citizens to thank local police officers for their service in recognition of National Police Week, which runs from May 15-21.
The next council meeting is slated for May 17.
