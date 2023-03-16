The city of Berea is applying for grants totaling nearly $1 million to construct a Farristown community center as well as park facility upgrades.
City Administrator Rose Beverly revealed the city’s efforts last week during a business meeting of the Berea City Council.
“We’re working on submitting three grants now,” Beverly told council members. “We’re working on a land and conservation fund grant for the pool floor and the piping. We’re working on a trails grant for the old concessions bathrooms, and we’re also working on one for a Farristown community center.”
Beverly said the city is attempting to take advantage of the nearly $4 million the city received in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to secure more money. “We’re trying really hard to make good use of the ARPA money, and spread it out with other grants to get projects done,” Beverly said.
According to Beverly, the next phase will be seeking support from public officials and citizens. “One of the things we’re looking for now is letters of support. We’ll be asking council members, we’ll be asking magistrates, other elected officials and city residents especially, for letters of support for these grants. If you are interested in helping, please let me know.”
The future of Farristown became an issue last year when residents of the historically African American neighborhood expressed concern about the city’s plans to annex property into the industrial park. Because the neighborhood was an African American hamlet that pre-dated Berea College, citizens of Farristown alerted city officials of the need to preserve the area’s unique identity. Part of that effort could be the creation of a new community center, which could help inform visitors about the neighborhood.
“There’s a property between Mayde Road and Menelaus Road, 87 acres total, and for the section that comes out to Menelaus, that’s in the middle of Farristown. We’re applying for a grant and this would be totally contingent upon receiving grant-based funding as a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). It would pay most if not all of the cost when we leverage it with other funds,” Fraley said.
While officials say they can’t predict if the funds will come through, they believe there’s reason to be confident. “We’re working with the Blue Grass Area Development District and we think our chances are very good,” Fraley said. “I’m very excited about it. We need more community space, and what better place than in the Farristown community, which is a vital part of our city.”
Beverly explained city officials had to move quickly to apply for the grant when they recently learned about the deadline, but that she wanted to alert council members. Fraley added that the grant could complement current efforts to educate citizens about the Farristown community’s history and heritage.
“There is a significant effort underway to document and preserve the history of the Farristown community. That involves an oral history project, the history of the original families that settled Farristown, and that’s pretty impressive, the amount of work that’s being done,” Mayor Fraley said.
He added: “Should we be able to do that [secure the grant], it would be a perfect place to preserve and to document that history, and to work with the community to do that. It’s something people there have dreamed of doing for years, and the people who are part of the Farristown community have led that effort. It’s not the city. It’s the people. And we need to get behind them, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Berea City Councilmember Katie Startzman thanked Fraley and Beverly for their efforts in trying to stretch the city’s dollars further to grow public facilities.
“I’m really grateful for the mayor and Rose Beverly’s leadership in applying for these grants,” Startzman said. “I think it’s so cool how we really can leverage the ARPA money, which are special funds that we’re not going to have maybe ever again. So, it feels so special to be trying to build on that and I’m excited about the potential for the Farristown project.”
