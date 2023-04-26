Grease cast

Madison Southern is going back to the 1950s this weekend. The Madison Southern Players will present “Grease” April 27-30 in the Madison Southern Auditorium. Featuring memorable songs, energetic dances, and a host of familiar characters, “Grease” is sure to entertain audiences Written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, the play is a rock n’ roll high school musical celebration of growing up, hanging with friends, and finding romance that has entertained audiences for five decades on stage and the screen. Performance times are 7 p.m. April 27-29, with a 2 p.m. Senior Day matinee on April 30. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults and $15 for reserved seating. Tickets will be available at the door or you can visit bit.ly/mshsgrease to purchase tickets ahead of time.

