When David Gregory took over as Berea’s city administrator in the summer of 2019, he couldn’t have foreseen the challenges ahead. Seven months into his tenure, the city had to adopt sweeping new procedures to deal with the COVID-19 global pandemic. A new police chief was still settling in, and Berea faced financial uncertainty as businesses and workplaces were locked down.
Nearly two years after he became city administrator, Berea has weathered those challenges, and Gregory is stepping down after 23 years of service to the City Berea. Gregory began as a police officer in 1998, worked his way up to chief of police in 2009, then stepped up as the city’s chief operating officer 10 years later.
When asked about the most challenging aspect of his job, Gregory was unequivocal. Shortly after taking over, he finished his Master’s degree in Public Administration at EKU, but none of his schooling addressed how to handle a global health crisis. “We’ve got manuals on how to handle a tornado, earthquake or fire, but there isn’t anything for a pandemic,” Gregory said. “The last one was in 1918, and we were flying by the seat of our pants.”
Almost overnight, the city had to reinvent its operating procedures in everything from staging virtual public meetings, making tough budgeting and personnel decisions, to restricting access to public resources, such as the pool and basketball courts. Gregory said he is grateful his experience and training in handling emergency situations enabled him to help the city navigate the crisis. He also expressed gratitude for the mayor, council, department heads and staff who made it all work. “We all worked together and continued to provide services to our community,” Gregory said.
Mayor Bruce Fraley said Gregory’s knowledge of the city, as well as his ability to stay cool under pressure was an important factor in the city’s ability to adapt. “Having an experienced, hard-working person like David, someone who I had worked with regularly, was critical for me as we worked together to move our city forward,” Fraley said. “His experience and expertise became even more valuable last spring with the unexpected turn of events with COVID-19. David’s experience in emergency management and calm, can-do demeanor was extremely helpful in navigating the changes brought on by COVID. His leadership skills and demeanor truly made him the right person at the right time.”
Fraley added Gregory will be missed as he moves on to retirement. His final day at work will be July 30.
“David truly loves our city and shares my commitment to continuous improvement in making Berea a better place for all of us and for future generations,” Fraley said. “While I will miss him, I am grateful for his service to the city and wish him well in retirement.”
Berea Police Department Chief Eric Scott followed in Gregory’s footsteps when Gregory became city administrator. Scott expressed gratitude for Gregory’s guidance, which he said allowed Scott to shape his department in the way he thought best.
“It’s never easy taking over a new department. Though it’s difficult, Mr. Gregory has assisted in my transition to the City of Berea, and I will forever thank him for helping me begin this journey,” Scott said. “I worried about implementing too much change as it would conflict with his legacy as chief for over 10 years. But Mr. Gregory has supported me in all that I’ve looked to accomplish, and I am grateful for his guidance. I wish him the best in his future endeavors and will always remember my time with him not only as the city administrator, but as a friend as well.”
Berea Fire Department Chief Shawn Sandlin thinks Gregory’s experience helped him strive to make the City of Berea a good place to work. “I think he always approached his job from the perspective of what he can do for his employees,” Sandlin said, noting that Gregory advocated changes like longevity rewards and hazardous duty retirement benefits for first responders. “From our perspective [first responders] that’s huge, and it’s going to help us a lot in the fire department.”
After over two decades of service, Gregory leaves behind a legacy of progress. As chief of police, he implemented body cameras for police officers before it became a national standard, he sought diversity training for his department at a time when other city’s struggled with racial tension, and he championed the hiring of a social worker to provide services for crime victims.
During his short tenure as city administrator, Gregory advocated better benefits for first responders, assisted in the revamping of the budget process to make it more transparent and accessible to citizens, and helped get the ball rolling on community projects, including the mountain bike trail, Chestnut Street Pavilion, Phase II of the Berea Bypass, and expansion of the city’s trail network.
Throughout his career, Gregory said he has tried to live by a rule suggested by a mentor long ago.
“Treat people the way that you would want your family treated, not how you are treated, but how your family is treated,” he said. “I have tried to use that in my career.”
