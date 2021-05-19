Shocked was the word most Berea City Council members used Tuesday night after hearing Berea City Administrator David Gregory will be retiring effective August 1.
Gregory made the announcement at the conclusion of the City Administrator’s Report segment of Tuesday’s Berea City Council meeting. The meeting marked the first time the council met in person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last March.
Gregory told council members he revealed his plans to Mayor Bruce Fraley last week. His last official day of service will be July 31, 2021.
“I want to thank the city for all of the opportunities given to me and my family over the last 23 years. I’m very grateful to have worked with some very talented people during my career. I’ve enjoyed my time as city administrator and police chief,” Gregory said. “My retirement is bittersweet. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family, however, I will miss the people and friendships I have developed over the last several years.”
Mayor Fraley and council members praised Gregory for his approximately 23 years of service in the City of Berea, which began when he was a police officer, 10 years as chief of police, and approximately two and a half years as city administrator. Gregory took over for Randy Stone in October of 2019. Gregory said he will be glad to help in the search for his successor and he will be available to offer assistance and advice to the city after he retires.
Fraley reacted by thanking Gregory for his commitment to public service. “The most important thing I can say tonight is thank you to David Gregory, our city administrator, not only for his two years as the city administrator, but also over 20 years in the Berea Police Department,” Fraley said. “David has a true servant’s heart, he has a love for our community, and an enthusiasm for building a better Berea that will be missed by all of us, and really, David exemplifies what we all want to see in a public servant. It’s bittersweet to me, too, David. I’ve been working together with you side-by-side for nearly two years and even beyond that when you go back to the police chief days, but we’ll continue doing good things until that day [of retirement] comes.”
Council members were quick to praise Gregory’s service, which occurred during what was arguably the most tumultuous time experienced by a Berea city administrator.
“David I want to thank you for the good job you’ve done and it’s been a pleasure working with you,” said Councilman Jerry Little.
“I, too, was not ready for that announcement David, “ said Councilman John Payne. “You’ll be missed.”
So it went with all of the council members as they thanked David for his service, with special thanks from Katie Startzman and Teresa Scenters, who said they were helped by Gregory during their first year on council.
In other news, the council unanimously tabled the second reading of an ordinance that would revise city procurement policies. The revision of city policy would have triggered the bid process for goods and services at $30,000, instead of $20,000 as is current city policy. During two previous work sessions, council members expressed concern about maintaining proper financial oversight and transparency with the proposed change.
Finance Director Susan Meeks and Audit and Finance Committee Chair Steve Caudill assured council members that the new rules would not compromise internal spending controls that are currently in place.
In other action, the council unanimously adopted a resolution commemorating National Public Works Week. Councilman Jim Davis remarked that the Public Works Department goes above and beyond its responsibilities in caring for city infrastructure, and they also do a lot to assist other city departments, such as Parks and Recreation. Councilmember Cora Jane Wilson agreed, noting Public Works staffers often work in less than ideal conditions, such as during last winter’s ice storms, to keep the city running. “They do a lot of things most of us wouldn’t do,” Wilson said. “I really appreciate what they do.”
In other developments, Gregory reported three line item spending overages that were still within the city’s budget. Under city ordinance, the city administrator must inform the council if a spending line item significantly exceeds the spending plan even if is still within budget. Gregory reported an overage of approximately $8,000 for legal advertising for city projects, approximately $8,000 for legal services for the revised cable franchise ordinance, and approximately $5,100 related to building maintenance as it relates to health and safety pandemic precautions.
Meanwhile, Councilman Steve Caudill announced there will be a budget work session on Friday at 8 a.m. to discuss the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.
