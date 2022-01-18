FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday there have now been over one million cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky since the first one was reported on March 6, 2020, and that last week was the highest for the number of new cases, thanks to the omicron variant.
During a Capitol press conference, Beshear said as of Tuesday the number of cases had reached 1,014,703, and the past five days alone have seen 53,504. That includes the highest single day total ever, with 14,896 cases reported on Saturday. For the seven-day period ending Sunday there were 72,165 cases reported to state public health officials.
“This is, by far, more than any other surge than we have had,” Beshear said. “That is more than double the records we had during the delta surge. We expect this week to probably be more than that, though I do not know that we will see the same level of growth week over week that we have seen in the past two weeks.”
Kentucky also saw an all-time high in the positivity rate Tuesday at 30.25%. “We never dreamed that almost one out of every three people being tested would be testing positive,” he said.
The hospital census for Tuesday included 2,200 Kentuckians due to COVID-19. Of them, 431 were in the ICU and 244 on a ventilator.
State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack did say we could be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the omicron variant, pointing out a trend being seen in both Rhode Island and New York, which were up to three weeks ahead of Kentucky in the omicron surge.
“Both Rhode Island and New York are showing a rapid decline in new cases, that appears to mirror the immediately prior vertical climb,” Stack said. “If Kentucky follows this pattern, then we may see our own peak in the next one to two weeks. This, of course, would be a very welcome reprieve.”
His guidance continues to be, “If you are sick, stay home until you feel better. Get vaccinated or boosted, if eligible. Wear a well-fitting mask at all times when indoors in public places such as school, work, stores, etc. If you think you have COVID-19, please get tested.”
He added, “We’re all fed up with COVID-19 and ready to put this pandemic in the past. Though it feels like an eternity, we have made good progress. For people under 60, vaccination makes COVID-19-related death a largely preventable outcome, incurred nearly only in the unvaccinated.”
