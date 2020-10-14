Group effort pic

Teams with the Madison United Soccer Association hit the wet pitch over the weekend. The Dolphins took on the Pandas in U10 action Sunday afternoon. Dolphins players Amaya Dietz and Mia Pingleton (blue jerseys) battled Panda player Emily Moody for possession of the ball in the first half of Sunday’s game at the Berea Community field. (The Citizen/Mike Moore)

