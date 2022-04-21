Group offers free airplane rides for kids

Free airplane rides for young people ages 8 to 17 will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30 (weather permitting) at Central Kentucky Regional Airport in Madison County.
The event is sponsored by Chapter 892 of the Experimental Aircraft Association as part of the EAA’s national Young Eagles Program. Young people will be matched with a pilot and airplane, provided a brief discussion of aircraft systems and safety, and taken for a short ride over Berea and Richmond. Participants receive a Young Eagles certificate and logbook providing access to an aviation groundschool.
To pre-register (recommended), visit http://yeday.org. For more information, see the chapter website at www.facebook.com/EAA892KRGA or contact Coordinator Libby Jones at libbyfalkjones@gmail.com or 859-582-2348.
