“April brings the primrose sweet, scatters daisies at our feet.”
Sara Coleridge
As the flowers break ground, the trees bud, and new blooms begin to form, Spring is a sign of renewal, growth, and even new beginnings. While there may be storms and rain there will always be new growth following, just as we see in life itself.
Spring is a special season for me, that is filled with reflection and joy for bygone days, but also because of the promise of new beginnings.
A few days ago I began laying seeds out to plant in my garden. In the current state of the world, I can’t help but feel as though having some form of self-sufficiency is promising and beneficial. Groceries are getting higher and higher every day and inflation in general is affecting almost everyone.
This year, aside from the normal vegetables that I grow, I chose some flowers to put out. The beauty of something so understated can be overwhelmingly powerful in providing happiness and color on dreary days. The very first on my list? Daisies.
Daisies are simple, but resilient flowers. They grow wild with no help from us, just the sunshine and the rain. Even after the roughest storm and in a weathered, down-trodden state, they’re still beautiful.
Growing up, I always had a love of daisies because of my nana (Jakie Rowlette). She said that daisies were her favorite because they were the first flower that she ever was given by her best friend when they were children. They were my favorite, just because they were her favorite.
Then, last year, after my granny’s passing, my dad shared the story with me of my papaw meeting my granny for the first time and handing her a single daisy from the banks near Paint Lick Creek. This only solidified my love of daisies.
Despite the plainness, there is much to be learned from a daisy. It is unpretentious, yet delightfully beautiful. It is hardy and resilient, yet dainty and charming. A daisy is not the most expensive flower to be given, but the sentiment behind it is meaningful and a lesson we could all use. In today’s world it seems as though “keeping up with the Joneses” is what’s on the mind of most, and everything feels competitive- from who had the best vacation to who has suffered the most.
Daisies don’t compete, they just grow wild and free, simple and charming, hardy and dainty.
In a world where you can choose to be like anyone or anything, think of the daisy. Grow. Flourish, Spread your happiness like daisies in an open field.
