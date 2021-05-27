RICHMOND — If you own property in Madison County and you haven’t received a property reassessment notice in the mail yet from the Madison County PVA office, there’s a good chance one will arrive in your mailbox in the next couple of days.
Madison County Property Valuation Administrator Billy Ackerman told Fiscal Court members during their regular scheduled meeting Tuesday that about half of the 36,000 property owners in the county will receive reassessment notices which began being mailed out on Monday.
State law requires property to be physically inspected and reviewed at least once every four years, but a parcel can be reviewed more often.
In a typical year, about 10 percent of the county’s property is assessed, Ackerman said, but several factors over the past two years are fueling the increase in assessments.
“Most of the time when the market is going slowly up or staying relatively steady, once in a four-year period is pretty accurate to keep you in line with fair market value over that period,” Ackerman told magistrates. “But right now, we are seeing some extreme growth, which is a carryover from last year. Last year we were extremely conservative when we did assessments. We knew the market was up in 2020 and we were aware it stayed that way and we didn’t want to over assess.”
Ackerman said that a majority of the county was hit this year because “most of the properties that we have looked at are not a lot low, there are some, but most of them are just slightly low.”
Ackerman said that residents who receive notices and don’t think they accurately reflect the fair-market value of their property have several ways of scheduling meetings with him and the PVA office to discuss the assessments.
“We are trying to be as available as possible and we want you to know that we are here to work and help you,” Ackerman said. “If you get a notice and you do not believe they reflect the fair-market value, we do want you to contact us. There are four ways to reach us. You can go online at madisoncountypva.com and there are some instruction notices that will allow you to do a conference completely online and we will communicate by email. You also can call the office and set up either an email conference or you can set up an appointment by phone or in person.”
The conference period which allows residents to challenge their assessments runs for two weeks, beginning June 1 and ending June 15. The June 15 date is a hard deadline set by the state for challenges. After that there is only a one-day window to file an appeal at the County Clerk’s office.
Ackerman said he is often asked if the city or county are behind the reassessments, but neither are involved.
“The state comes in every single year and they set what our assessment targets are. Sometimes I get asked if the County or City are pushing for the reassessments. They are not. It’s the state that sets those levels that we have to meet in order to get certified.”
After a lengthy discussion of the amount of overtime and difficulty of finding and retaining employees at the Madison County Detention Center — the first reading of the Fiscal Court Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22, with an amendment added to reduce the amount of money dedicated to the jail to $100,000, down $50,000, from the $150,000 in the original document presented to the court. The amendment also calls for jailer Steve Tussey to keep records for two months of the amount of overtime hours and pay that his office accumulates and to present that information to the court at it’s September meeting
In other business the Court:
• Approved the first reading of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Budget Amendment in the amount of $9,030,817.50
• Approved the second reading of the zone change for 2713 Robbinsville Loop from R3 to RC4
• Approved the second reading of the CARES Budget amendment in the amount of $1, 072,305,72
• Approved a resolution updating the county’s Employee Classification and Compensation Schedule for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The classification system is updated annually.
• Approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between Madison County Fiscal and the Madison County Health Department to coordinate Safety City programs in collaboration with the Madison County Fire Department and other community partners.
• Approved a resolution to renew the health services agreement between Madison County Government and Southern Health Partners Inc. to handle the medical care program at the Madison County Detention Center. Southern Health Partners Inc. has managed the program the past six years
• Approved a resolution to enter into a maintenance agreement with Digital Alert Systems for the County’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS). The Madison County CSEP program uses the IPAWS system to alert residents in case of emergencies.
• Approved a resolution to adopt Sermon Court into the county’s roadway system for county maintenance. The property is located in the 4th District off of Elliot Ford Road off Lancaster Road
• Approved a resolution for application and administration of Kentucky Division of Waste Management Waste Tire Grant Funds in the amount of $4,000. The $4,000 maximum funds allow eligible communities to apply for assistance to recycle or dispose of waste tires
• Approved a resolution for the application for a US Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (C)OPS) grant The COPS hiring program helps fund full-time law enforcement positions and covers up to 75 percent of the entry-level salaries and allowable fringe benefits for each approved position over a three year period based on the entrants full-time salary
• Approved the hiring of Shane Thorton for the new position of Mowing Supervisor in the Road Department.
Judges Report
• The Richmond Area Arts Council Summer Concert Series begins on Saturday, May 28 and runs through the end of August at the Richmond Centre.
• Memorial Day services will be held at the Berea Cemetery Sunday, May 30 at 2 p.m., Richmond Cemetery Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. at the back gate near the Veterans Memorial and at Madison Memorial Gardens on Monday at 1 p.m.
• A Veterans Stand Down Event will be held Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bluegrass Area Development District offices in Lexington. Veterans can get help with VA benefits, health screenings, legal services and there will be a career fair. Veterans need to bring the VA card and DD-214 to the event.
• The Kentucky Special Olympics Summer Games will be on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University on Saturday, June 5
• The Madison County House and all related offices will be closed on Memorial Day and will reopen on Tuesday, June 1 at 8 a.m.
