Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley encouraged local residents to take advantage of a new recreational opportunity – guided Saturday hikes at the Pinnacles. Fraley made the announcement during the mayoral comments section of Tuesday’s Berea City Council meeting.
“They are having guided hikes at the Pinnacles every Saturday at 1 p.m. They are meeting at the Berea College Forestry Outreach Center in the Indian Fort parking lot, and they promise to have everybody back from the hike by 3:30 p.m. This is a kid-friendly event that’s open to everyone. If anybody has not discovered the Pinnacles, I would encourage you to do so. And even if you are a regular, I would encourage you to go, because you might see something brand new.”
