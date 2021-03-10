Gurtie “G.P.” Pearson

Gurtie Preston “G.P.” Pearson, age 75, husband of 36 years to Barbara Pearson passed away Sunday, March 7th, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Rev. Owen Moody officiated and burial followed in the Berea Cemetery. 

Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

