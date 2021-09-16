Peter Hackbert, a local Berea and Madison County resident, took first place in his age group at the 2021 Life Time Chicago Triathlon with 6,000 other athletes from 47 states and five countries in the Windy City last August.
Hackbert earned two TEAM USA World Championship spots by being on the Top 20 in his age group at the United State Triathlon Association National Championship in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2019 in sprint and Olympic distance events. The teams are formed from those athletes that qualify in their age groups at the National Championships to represent the TEAM USA at the World Championship in Bermuda in October 2021 and Abu Dhabi in November 2022.
The COVID-19 pandemic pushed back international travel and event cancelations in 2020. The World Championships in the Olympic Triathlon with distances of 1.5-kilometer (0.93 mile) swim / 40km (25 mile) bike and 10lm (6.2 mile) was moved from Canada twice in 2020 and rescheduled for Abu Dhabi in November 2022. The World Championships in the Sprint Triathlon with distances of 750-meters (0.465 mile) swim / 20-kilometer (12.5 mile) bike and 5 km (3.1 mile) run is scheduled in Bermuda in October 2021.
The 2021 Life Time Chicago Triathlon begins with a swim portion in Lake Michigan at Monroe Harbor near Grant Park, and loop along Lake Shore Drive and culminates with run course past Buckingham Fountain to the Museum campus passing the Shedd Aquarium turning around to run down Columbus Drive in Grant Park.
The event is the sixth time Hackbert has participated in triathlons in Chicago, dating back to the Bud Light Series 1985. A northside naïve of Evanston in 2012, Hackbert returned to the sport and set his sights on a podium spot in his age group within the Life Time Series in Chicago.
