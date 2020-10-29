• The Berea Chamber of Commerce will have a Halloween Balloon Glow event 7-9 p.m. Saturday. The route (with arrows) is listed on the map at right.
• The Berea Parks and Recreation will offer the 19th “Halloween at the Park” as a candy stop on the Halloween Balloon Glow route from 7-9 p.m. in the Berea Community School Parking Lot.
The drive-thru trick-or-treat event will observe social distancing and vendors will pass out pre-bagged candy during the two-hour event.
• The Berea Farmers Market will have a free event for kids from 10 a.m.-noon at the Fee Park on Chestnut Street.
