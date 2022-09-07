The story of Bill and Rose Ramsey has both love and a well-lived life together. The Berea couple will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Sept. 7.
While their love story is romantic, neither would call their initial meeting love at first sight, but it has endured over time with a simple commitment to each other and the strength of their marriage.
“If people ask how to be successful in life, you say, ‘choose the right parents’, and we could say the same about how to be successful in marriage. Choose the right spouse,” Bill said. “Marriage is not just a partnership or contract. It is a sacrament, something important to God. Commitment is not just to each other. It is also to the marriage.”
Rose added, “there was never any hint of divorce; it never even crossed my mind.”
Bill said, “Love grows, changes, and deepens over the years, through good times and hard times. And the precious reward is to share the joy of watching grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up!”
The Ramseys met in the fall of 1948 during their freshman year at Berea College. The pair came from rural backgrounds and found it easy to bond. Rose Moore grew up in East Tennessee. Bill’s family had a farm in Lithia Springs, Ga.
The couple was drawn together because of a common interest in drama. They became involved in weekly play productions at the “Tab”, Berea College’s theater building.
Because all students have work assignments, they each held a labor position at the theater building. Rose was the costume manager and Bill the technical assistant.
The following year, they graduated to lead roles in the production of “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
“That was a lot of fun,” said Rose, who added that the weekly plays were performed in front of a full house. “Entertainment had to be on campus.
Back then, students did not have cars.”
Bill studied history and political science. Rose majored in elementary education. They agree that it wasn’t love at first sight. They were friends first and over time their relationship evolved into something more.
“We were part of the Tab gang before we became a couple,” Bill said. “We were good friends first. Then later we got serious.”
Bill was the editor of the student newspaper and Rose often came along to help him at work. Once they were sitting and talking about their future together when Rose reminded him he had forgotten the most important step when planning their future. He had yet to ask her to marry him. “So I remedied the situation,” Bill said. “We didn’t start to date in a committed way until the beginning of senior year.”
Once they became serious, Rose’s mother became ill, so eventually Rose had to leave school to go home to help. When her mother passed away, Rose was torn between going away to get married or staying home to take care of her Dad and younger brothers. Her grandmother urged her to move on with her life. The couple was married at Danforth Chapel on Berea College Campus Sept. 7, 1952.
After the pair graduated, Bill was headed for a graduate fellowship program in public service administration, but the military interrupted those plans. He was drafted into the US Army Medical Corps. The first location was Richmond Va., and Rose had to stay at the YWCA facility with other women. Next, in San Antonio Texas, husband and wife were happy to have a place to stay together. Last, they were sent to Georgia, where Bill was assigned to the Third Army Headquarters Hospital near Atlanta, so Rose could be “home” at the nearby family farm in Lithia Springs.
In 1954, Bill finished military duties and stepped back into the fellowship, spending time at the Universities of Georgia, Alabama, and Kentucky. His first internship was in Oak Ridge, Tenn., with ORINS (Oak Ridge Institute of Nuclear Studies), later ORAU (Oak Ridge Associated University).
The young couple now had two children (Bill E. and Laura ) and were glad to settle in one place for several years. Three more children (Stephen, John, & Jim) were
added to the family, and sometimes others who needed a home temporarily were welcomed in as well. Both Bill and Rose were involved in the civil rights movement, serving in their church, and Rose was an active part of the community with literacy programs, serving on the Advisory Board of the International Childbirth Education. Moving the family to Atlanta in 1967 was a big change. Bill was now working for the Southern Regional Education Board, linking economic development to higher education,
bringing service learning into communities and colleges. Always a gracious hostess and an excellent cook, Rose enjoyed hosting international guests during those years.
Then, in 1970, Bill accepted the job of Dean of Labor and Student Life at Berea College. With the new baby, Jennifer, and her 5 older siblings, Bill and Rose came “home” to the place they had first met. Always involved in community needs, Rose helped start the Mother Child Mission, which later became the Pregnancy Help Center, and she started the Host Family Program for Berea College international students.
Away from their professional lives, Bill and Rose have been members of Berea United Methodist Church for almost 50 years.
In time, all six children attended Berea College, met their spouses and were married there. Now, years later, a grandson has also graduated from Berea.
When Bill retired, the two moved to Edisto Island, S.C., for 11 years and enjoyed new friendships and many community and church activities.
In 2006, it was time to move back to Berea, to come “home” once again. Four of their now adult children, with their own families, still live in the area. Bill and Rose have 22 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren “so far.”
Some of those great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews still live in Berea. Many others are coming in from several different states for the big celebration this month.
The happy couple is celebrating the big day by sending letters to their many family and friends to let them know they are remembered and appreciated. There will be a big outdoor event at Happiness Hills Farm to celebrate with extended family.
The Sept. 7 date isn’t just special to the happy couple. It will now be the anniversary for three generations of Ramseys. Their Youngest daughter, Jennifer, and husband Alfredo share the same date and are celebrating their 26th anniversary. And their daughter, Lydia, is getting married on that day, too.
Bill and Rose each celebrated their 91st birthdays this summer. They read the Bible together every day, and they sit on their front porch swing to watch the birds in the evenings. They love thinking back over all the years, being thankful for people and places and experiences.
