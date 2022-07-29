My heart is full.
This past weekend, I found out that I was going to be a great uncle to a boy during my niece Shelby’s gender reveal party Sunday. Shelby was the first grandchild in our family and my first niece. I’ve watched Shelby transition into a beautiful young lady during the past 23 years and now she will get a chance to raise her own child with her husband Dustin.
I can still remember playing “Big Ball” and “Big Bull” at mom’s house. Shelby would get so amazed that we could kick a big ball so high in the air. When one of them landed on mom’s rose bush after falling off the roof and busted, that meant the end of Big Ball that day and no one was more disappointed than Shelby.
However, we went indoors and developed a game in the living room floor, where we all pretended like we were asleep and “Big Bull” would roar and scare everyone. We did that over, over and over again. Of course I enjoyed being the “Big Bull” and those moments provided memories that last a lifetime. I can’t kick as high as I used to, but the roar is still there.
My mom would have been ecstatic at the news and would have been telling everyone she knew she was going to be a great grandmother. Her presence was definitely with us as we celebrated on Sunday with family and friends.
I plan on playing “Big Ball” and “Big Bull” with Baby J. Can’t let that tradition go away.
The day before, our family honored mom during the first “Walk to Remember” at Saint Joseph’s. It was an event sponsored by the Berea Chamber of Commerce and CHI, Berea. I was honored to be one of the speakers at the event and honored to share my heart to families and friends who endured the same experience we did with COVID-19.
We laid four bricks in mom’s honor and a total of 63 bricks were laid at the pavilion in front of Berea Hospital in honor of those who left us during what seems to be a never-ending pandemic. I’m thankful to be asked to take part in this event and cherished every moment.
As I spoke, I emphasized the importance of never forgetting out loved ones we lost during the pandemic and they aren’t just a number, but rather a name that will be forever etched in bricks stored in front of St. Joseph’s here in Berea.
To see my mom’s name on four of those bricks, along with the many others, will provide a lasting tribute to our loved ones.
Indeed my heart is filled with happiness.
