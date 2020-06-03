Happy Hikers pic

The Pinnacles opened for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts Monday and Shay McClain, right, and Sam Brosius, left, took advantage of their day off from work and were happy campers after Berea College opened the trail after being closed for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Brushy Fork and Anglin Falls also opened to the public earlier this week. “Trails play an important role in keeping the Berea community physically and mentally strong, and we thank you for your cooperation and understanding during the closure,” Berea College officials said in a press release. “It is a privilege for all of us to enjoy these trails and one we should carefully safeguard.” The Forestry Outreach Center and all restrooms will remain closed. The ability to keep trails open across the state will depend on public willingness to follow social distancing guidelines. Visitors are expected to remain in family groups of less than 10 persons and each group is advised to stay at least 6 feet from other hikers. “In order to keep the trails open, we need everyone’s cooperation in following these social distancing measures. Failure to do so could result in spread of the coronavirus which is still very much with us and deadly to some. In the event of outbreak of COVID-19 in the Berea area, the forest may again have to be closed,” the college said in the release.

Tags

Recommended for you