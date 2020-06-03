The Pinnacles opened for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts Monday and Shay McClain, right, and Sam Brosius, left, took advantage of their day off from work and were happy campers after Berea College opened the trail after being closed for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Brushy Fork and Anglin Falls also opened to the public earlier this week. “Trails play an important role in keeping the Berea community physically and mentally strong, and we thank you for your cooperation and understanding during the closure,” Berea College officials said in a press release. “It is a privilege for all of us to enjoy these trails and one we should carefully safeguard.” The Forestry Outreach Center and all restrooms will remain closed. The ability to keep trails open across the state will depend on public willingness to follow social distancing guidelines. Visitors are expected to remain in family groups of less than 10 persons and each group is advised to stay at least 6 feet from other hikers. “In order to keep the trails open, we need everyone’s cooperation in following these social distancing measures. Failure to do so could result in spread of the coronavirus which is still very much with us and deadly to some. In the event of outbreak of COVID-19 in the Berea area, the forest may again have to be closed,” the college said in the release.
Happy Hikers return to the Pinnacles
- By Keith Taylor/Citizen Publisher
-
-
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Bell County up to 4 COVID-19 cases
- First COVID-19 Related Death Reported in Clay County
- New COVID-19 case confirmed in Bell County
- Community Mourns Thirteenth COVID-19 Related Death While Celebrating Nine More Recoveries
- Two More Recoveries at Jackson Manor & No New Cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County!
- Pike County Health Department Announces 5 Week Old Infant Hospitalized with COVID-19
- First Case of Covid-19 in Lee County
- Latest Cover-19 Update from KRDHD
- Barbourville Highschool Graduation Parade
- Grateful Ed ready for dine-in reopening
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Berea trails, including Pinnacles, to re-open Monday
- City of Berea begins Phase I of re-opening today
- Clerk urges online voting
- Madison County Schools intend to have graduation ceremony
- Berea briefs, May 27
- Keith Taylor: We can do better, Kentucky
- Darlene Smith, 71, Berea
- Baptist Health Richmond offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing for patients
- City's revenue outlook is bleak
- COVD-19 drive-thru testing site offered Tuesday-Thursday at EKU
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.