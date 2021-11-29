Saint Joseph Berea recently recognized Donny Hardy, MD, as the 2021 Physician of the Year, and Brian Behrendt, as the 2021 Advanced Practice Provider of the Year. Hardy, of Berea, practices with CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Internal Medicine in Berea, while Behrendt, also of Berea, works as a physician assistant hospitalist at Saint Joseph Berea. Both were recognized during a virtual ceremony.
The hospital annually recognizes an outstanding Physician of the Year who works to bring wellness, healing and hope to patients and families, as well as exhibits the core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence.
“Dr. Hardy is an asset to health care in the Berea community,” said a colleague who nominated him. “In his clinical practice setting, he provides excellent care to all of his patients. At Saint Joseph Berea, he provides coverage as a hospitalist on evenings and weekends. He also demonstrates our CommonSpirit core values in his interactions with everyone – both the patients he cares for and the nursing and ancillary staff he works alongside. He is well regarded by Saint Joseph Berea’s medical staff, as well as the hospital staff. You never see him without a smile – it is a pleasure and a privilege to serve alongside Dr. Hardy in Saint Joseph Berea’s health care ministry.”
This year’s Advanced Practice Provider of the Year recipient, Brian Behrendt, was also nominated by a colleague.
“Each day, Brian displays our core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration while taking care of our acute and swing bed patients,” said Behrendt’s colleague. “He has impeccable work ethic and strives daily to provide the highest quality of care to our patients. He collaborates with the multidisciplinary team for best outcomes for discharge needs. His documentation is professional, accurate and timely.”
