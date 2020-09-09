Harold Edward “Birdseed” Conn, 76, passed away Friday September 4, 2020 at Baptist Health in Richmond, KY. Mr. Conn was born July 30, 1944 in Garrard County to the late Walter Lee and Bertha Scoggins Conn. Funeral services were Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020 at Cartersville Holiness Church. Bro. Bruce Alcorn officiated. Burial followed in the Manse Cemetery.Davis & Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
