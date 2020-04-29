Citizen obituary

Harold Eugene “Gene” Abrams, age 86, formerly of the Jackson County and Madison County area, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 in Glasgow, Kentucky.

Local and Reliable News

This content brought to you as a courtesy during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to support reliable, factual reporting by subscribing to your hometown newspaper. Click SUBSCRIBE to get started.

In compliance with the Governors recommendations for COVID-19, funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Berea Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lakesfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of 86 Harold ‘Gene’ Abrams, Glasgow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you