Harold Eugene “Gene” Abrams, age 86, formerly of the Jackson County and Madison County area, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 in Glasgow, Kentucky.
In compliance with the Governors recommendations for COVID-19, funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Berea Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lakesfuneralhome.com.
