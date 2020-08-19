Harry F. “Butch” Ellis, 76 of Paint Lick, passed away on August 10, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. Harry was born in Middletown Ohio to the late James and Mary Taylor Ellis, he was a self-employed handyman and enjoyed trading and working on old cars.
A graveside service was held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Berea Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation Service was in charge of arrangements.
