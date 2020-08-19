CItizen obituary 2

Harry F. “Butch” Ellis, 76 of Paint Lick, passed away on August 10, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. Harry was born in Middletown Ohio to the late James and Mary Taylor Ellis, he was a self-employed handyman and enjoyed trading and working on old cars.

A graveside service was held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Berea Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation Service was in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Ellis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you