Harvey

Letha Hembree (Mrs. Chumley) and Darrell Harrison (Elwood P. Dowd) rehearse a scene of “Harvey” at Spotlight Playhouse recently. Three showings are planned for Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and again on Sept. 17-18 at 8 p.m. The play is directed by Chad Hembree and features Elwood P. Dowd, who starts to introduce his imaginary friend, Harvey, a six-and-a-half-foot rabbit, to guests at a society party, and his sister, Veta, has seen as much of his eccentric behavior as she can tolerate.

