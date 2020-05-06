Teachers and staff at Shannon Johnson Elementary School hosted a student parade last Friday evening as several hundred students, teachers and staff turned out to wave and cheer one another. The parade saw vehicles lined for several blocks and proceeded through the school’s parking lot. The Berea Police Department was also on hand to pass out goody bags to parade participants. The final day of school year will be May 11. All NTI work is due to the school by May 15. In above photo, Shannon Johnson teacher Courtney Story held up a sign and cheered her students during last Friday’s parade.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
