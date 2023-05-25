Haymond: diversion program a success

Madison County Attorney Jenny Haymond told the Madison County Fiscal Court more than 3,000 people have been referred to diversion programs for misdemeanor offenses over the past four-and-half years.
Haymond said the county ranks ninth in state population, but her court case load ranks sixth. “The diversion programs we offer in conjunction with Advent Treatment have really helped the community as a whole,” she said. “We are saving money for our county by keeping people out of our jails, but most importantly we are saving lives.”
From March 2022 through April 2023, the court has referred 181 S people for diversion programs- 73 mental health and 108 substance abuse.
Haymond said some cases do require residential treatment, of which the county boasts a 712% completion rate.
The court also approved on second reading a zone change for 6.9 acres at 3750 Berea Rd. from single family residential to UC-4 General Commercial. The property is on Berea Road and between the entrance to Twin Lakes and Dollar General.
A first reading was given to a land use change for 31 acres at 3502 and 3506 Lexington Rd from UC-1 single family to PUD, UC-11, planned unit development. The property is between the 627 interchange and I-75 Exit 95 and U.S. 25 interchange and I-75 Exit 97.
In other business
-Awarded a bid for $45,677 to Central Kentucky Industries for bridge equipment for East Bill Eads Road
-Agreed to jail arraignment equipment grant application for $46,257
-Appointed Ralph Oliver III to the Board of Adjustments, Tim Jones and Shannon Pennington to the Ethics Board, and Owen Barnes to the Tax Assessment Board.
