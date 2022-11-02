KENTUCKY COUNTY ATTORNEY'S ASSOCIATION RE-ELECTS MADISON COUNTY ATTORNEY JENNIE HAYMOND AS SECRETARY
Madison County Attorney Jennie Haymond has been re-elected Secretary of the Kentucky County Attorneys Association (KCAA). Elected to the KCAA Board in her first term as the Madison County Attorney, she has continued to be an active and engaged leader of the association.
Jennie helps represent the KCAA in Frankfort, such as attending meetings with elected and public officials and attending committee hearings. Haymond hopes to continue contributing to the KCAA leadership by working to improve the current laws and systems for the people in Kentucky. "It is an honor to be nominated and elected to serve as an officer on the KCAA Board by my fellow County Attorneys. I appreciate the opportunity to continue working with and learning from such an outstanding group of public servants."
Kenton County Attorney and Immediate Past President of KCAA, Stacy Tapke when discussing working with Haymond stated, "Jennie is a tireless advocate for crime victims and families impacted by the drug epidemic. Her leadership is instrumental to helping our association advocate for the passage of laws like the recent HB 154 which makes our roadways safer by allowing blood warrants in drugged driving cases."
The Kentucky County Attorneys Association promotes cooperation among Kentucky's county attorneys, ensures strong and effective prosecution in Kentucky's justice system, helps provide sound counsel to the county agencies and officials they serve, and seeks to promote the well being of their communities and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
When asked about her service, Haymond stated "I will continue to work tirelessly for those who have entrusted me with their faith and support in re-electing me as Madison County Attorney. It is truly a privilege and humbling experience to serve the citizens of Madison County."
