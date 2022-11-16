At Tuesday’s meeting of the Berea City Council, Mayor Bruce Fraley announced the city will be getting a new police chief in December.
Following an executive session concerning a personnel matter, Fraley stated:
“I notified the city council that on November 14, 2022, I received and accepted Police Chief Eric Scott’s resignation letter. He is going to accept a new position outside of the city of Berea, effective November 30, 2022,” Fraley said. “I notified the council that I intend to promote Major Jason Hays to the position of police chief, effective December 1, 2022, and I am requesting council approval of the selection of Jason Hays as our next police chief,” Fraley said.
In a roll call vote, seven of eight council members approved Fraley’s proposal to hire Hays, while Ronnie Terrill cast a dissenting vote. Fraley than congratulated Hays on his promotion, and thanked Chief Scott, who will wrap up approximately three years of service to the city.
“I will state for the record, Eric, we wish you all the best. The opportunity you have is truly the opportunity of a lifetime, and I know that you are planning to announce that on your own terms ...,” Fraley said. Scott announced Wednesday that he is accepting a position in marketing at Eastern Kentucky University.
In other business, the council approved a municipal order adopting revisions to the city’s personnel procedures. Under the terms of the revisions, which were discussed in a work session before the business meeting, the process for employee dismissal were revised. The changes come at the recommendation of the Kentucky League of Cities.
The council also heard an update on the Owsley Fork Reservoir dam project from Berea Municipal Utilities Manager Kevin Howard.
Howard noted that the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is weighing options as to whether to require additions to the current dam construction plan, which could cost up to $6.5 million, most of which would be paid for by the federal government. BMU would be responsible for 35 percent of construction costs.
After NCRS engineers consulted some soil samples stored at the city, federal and state officials question whether architectural measures have to be taken to ensure there is not excessive shale expansion at the base of the dam, which could potentially create structural issues in the future. Howard said BMU is still hoping to make the case that taking new soil samples will prove that the shale is stable and suitable for the originally designed construction.
“Those are just some issues that have come up, and we are patiently and diligently working through those issues,” Howard said, adding he believes NRCS wants to see the project through to completion. “I think they have skin in the game, and it’s one of their goals to make sure this project makes it to construction.”
Howard noted the importance of building a new dam, stating Berea has a water capacity issues. Reservoir levels are currently down in Owsley Fork, Cowbell and B Lake, despite record rains in July and August.
Howard said if the dam had already been built, BMU would have had the capacity to capture and store that water. The proposed design is to raise the dam wall six feet, increasing the reservoir’s capacity from six hundred million to one billion gallons. Officials will meet with state NRCS representatives this week to determine how if NRCS will approve the collection of new soil samples, and potentially give the go ahead for an appropriate design.
Councilmembers thanked Howard for his efforts, though they expressed hope the city could conclude the project, which has been on the drawing board for six years.
In other news, Tamara Robinson and Jennifer Parsons of Market 69 in Old Town accepted a proclamation on behalf of small businesses in Berea for Small Business Saturday, which takes place November 26. Market 69 is a handcrafts and clothing boutique.
On a related note, officials expressed hope that local citizens will make it a point to do their holiday shopping in Berea, including supporting new businesses. Councilmember John noted the opening of Nuevo Vallarta Mexican restaurant on Richmond Road, an establishing opening that was delayed in the midst of the pandemic.
“Just like our other small businesses, I hope our community members will welcome them and spend money there,” Payne said of the new restaurant.
Councilmembers Jim Davis and Teresa Scenters also urged residents to spend their money in town when possible.
“As the holiday season comes upon us, don’t forget Small Business Saturday. Everybody spend your dollars at home. Have a happy Thanksgiving,” Scenters said.
Said Davis: “It’s very important to our small businesses and so, remember them not only on Small Business Saturday, but all year long,” Davis added.
During the mayoral comments segment, Mayor Fraley noted he reappointed Patrick Huston to the Berea Tourism and Convention Commission, and that he issued an executive order refining the job descriptions and training requirements of the fire chief and the assistant fire chief.
The next Berea City Council meeting is December 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.