Hazel Stewart Farris, 81 of Brownsville departed this life on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Compassion Care in Richmond.
She was born on May 5, 1939 in Edmonson County to the late Ray and Ruby White Stewart.
Hazel was a custodian for Edmonson County Schools, and was a member of Christian Home General Baptist Church.
She leaves to honor her memory– one son, Lonard Farris, Jr. (Georgia) of Berea; two daughters, Connie Sue Vincent (Ezra) of Bee Spring and Jeannie Forbes (Tony) of Park City; two brothers, Paul Stewart (Janet) of Leitchfield and Eddie Stewart (Sherry) of Shrewsbury; four sisters, Frances Meredith of Bee Spring, Betty Jean McKenney (Edwin) of Leitchfield, Lucille Ray (Tommy) of Caneyville and Evelyn Stewart of Bowling Green; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Ricky and Harold Farris, and her grandson, Dustin Simon. Interment will be in Vincent Cemetery.
Funeral services were held at noon, Wednesday, March 17 at the Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to: Compassion Care, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond, 40475.
