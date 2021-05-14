The Madison County Fiscal Court approved insurance rates and carriers for the calendar year 2021-22 for it’s self insured insurance program for full-time employees during its regular meeting Tuesday morning.
And the good news for county employees is that the costs of the majority of their health benefits remained basically unchanged from the previous year.
Under the agreement, the Court will, as it did last year, pay $575 per employee, per month with Delta Dental providing dental services, One American providing short-term, life and disability coverage, Guardian providing vision coverage and VOYA providing hospital indemnity, critical illness and accident policies as each did last year.
Employees enrolled in the low, or high deductible plan, will see no increase in their costs this year. But the County’s HSA contributions toward costs for that plan will increase from $50 last year to $100 for employee and from $100 to $150 for the family plan.
The one area that did see and increase was the employee PPO, or low deductible plan. Employees enrolled in that plan will see an increase from $25 to $50 for individual coverage, and increase from $165 yp $210 for spousal coverage and an increase from $351 to $425 for the family plan.
The Court also approved entering into an agreement with Alternate Health Solutions LLC with services delivered by BluMine Health, for assessing, charting, diagnosing, planning, councelling and providing patient care beginning on July 1.
The BluMine Health Clinic located on Boggs Lane next to Planet Fitness not only can provide urgent care services for county employees and their families but can also provide all the services a primary care provider can provide including lab services and referrals to specialists.
Deputy Judge Executive Colleen Chaney said the Clinic has already proven to be a valuable asset for employees.
“We currently have all our firefighters getting their physicals at BluMine and they also handled all of our flu shots this year for employees free of charge,” Chaney said. “They are open regularly so you can schedule appointments, they offer prescription services, counceling and we are partnering with them on a variety of wellness packages for our employees. We are paying up front for employees to have those things free to reduce the employee portion of cash they are paying out. It’s really been a good service for us.”
Judge Executive Reagan Taylor said the Clinic was a great benefit to the county and he and Fiscal Court will continue to bring awareness to how great a facility it is to ensure that county employees understand what a great value the Clinic is for them and their families.
In other business the Court:
• approved the first reading of an ordinance that would grant a land use zone change for property located at 2713 Robbinsville Loop from RC3 to RC4 to match the current zone designation for adjacent property on the road.
• approved an amendment to the Cares Budget in the amount of $1,072,305.71. The amount is the second and final allocation of federal funds for the current physcal year. The first funds were received last October.
• approved payment for the Madison County Clerk’s motor vehicle and boat bills. Madison County had 934, 930 motor vehicle and boat accounts as of January 1, 2021.The County pays the clerk 15 cents for the calculation of tax bills for each account, for a total claim of $14, 239.50.
• approved AOC lease agreements for the Madison County Courthouse and also the Family Court Building
• approved the hiring of Grant Minix for the new position of Community Relations Specialist in the County Judge Executive’s office.
• approved the hiring of Travis Coffee as Seasonal Golf Shop Attendant at Battlefield Golf Course.
Judges Report
• Berea Police Department will hold its annual Spring Cleanup Saturday, May 15 beginning at 9 a.m.
• the first Madison Opioid Response and Engagement, MORE, Recovery Rally, a virtual event, will be Saturday, May 15 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event can be seen on the Kentucky River Foothills facebook page or its Youtube channel.
• Whitehall Lake will be restocked with 1,200 catfish on Tuesday May 18.
• Commencement ceremonies will be held next week in Madison County. Berea Community graduation will be Saturday, May 15, Madison Southern graduation is set for Friday, May 21, Madison Central Saturday, May 22 and Model graduation is Friday, May 28.
• Madison County Veterans Center will be hosting an Open House on Saturday 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is located at 1215 W. Main Street in the former Senior Citizen Center.
• Kentucky Special Olympics State Games return to Richmond on June 5 on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. More than 600 athletes attend regularly.
Anyone wanting to volunteer for the event can find information on the Kentucky Special Olympics website online.
