The Madison County Health Department is compiling a waiting list for citizens who are interested in receiving the COVD-19 vaccine.
The list allows the health department to record contact information for those who request a vaccine, classify persons in the appropriate phases for receipt of the vaccine, and place them on a waiting list.
“Because of vaccine supply limitations and the distribution of the vaccine in phases, there may be a wait before you can be vaccinated,” Madison County Public health director Nancy Crewe said.
The vaccine is administered as it is received by MCHD in the order of the phases set by Federal and state guidance.
“Everyone in Madison County will have access to a vaccine.” Crewe said. “Watch our social media platforms for updates as to when vaccination phases begin.”
The recommended links for more information regarding the Madison County Health Department and for information about COVID-19:
www.madisoncountyhealthdept.org, www.kycovid19.ky.gov, www.cdc.gov.
For a graphic of the vaccine phases, go to Kentucky’s kycovid19 website: https://bit.ly/38pZQMZ.
Those who use the waiting list link will be notified by phone or email to contact the health department to set an appointment when vaccine is available.
On Monday, Madison County recorded its second highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last March. A total of 153 new cases were reported and currently there are 1,310 active cases in the county. As of Tuesday, there have been 42 deaths related to COVID-19 and 6,531 cases reported in the county.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky reversed its trend, which saw sharply lower numbers on Sunday and Monday, and Gov. Andy Beshear announced help for the long-term unemployed.
There were 3,053 new cases of the coronavirus reported to state public health officials, the governor said during a Tuesday press briefing. It was, the fourth-highest Tuesday and close to numbers from around three weeks ago.
“We are trying to determine where these numbers are going,” he said. “First, we are sure that this is a surge caused by gatherings through the holidays. But there is a chance in what we are seeing in the data, that while people gathered during the holidays, that maybe now they have changed their behavior back to being very careful.
“If that’s the case, then hopefully we’ll see a leveling off, but only the data over the next couple days and into next week is going to let us know.”
Four counties saw more than 100 new cases, Jefferson 368, Madison 142, Kenton 139, and Fayette 138. The rest of the top ten counties were Boone 94, Warren 90, Pulaski 84, Pike 70, Daviess 66 and Campbell 62.
The total number of cases since the first one was reported in Kentucky on March 6 in Harrison County, has now risen to 308,729.
The number of Kentuckians hospitalized on Tuesday was 1,733. 397 of them were in the ICU, with 205 on a ventilator.
