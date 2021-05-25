vaccine

The Madison County Health Department in partnership with Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. and the Kentucky National Guard will host a two-day drive-through COVID-19 vaccination event on May 26-27 at Hitachi at 301 Mayde Road in Berea, Kentucky from 10:00 AM- 7:00 PM each day.

This event is open to the public to receive the one-dose Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine for those at least 18 years of age. No appointment is necessary.

