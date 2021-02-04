The Madison County Health Department is urging county residents to seek "all available opportunities" to register for appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
When and if the The health department receives a supply of the vaccine, it will be limited and will be distributed by appointment. If you are currently on a waiting list, the health department will make contact by phone to set up an appointment when and if the vaccine becomes available.
Options are as follows:
• Kentucky Horse Park: Regional sign-up and priority is persons 70-and-older. Appointments: Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call (866) 211-5320.
• University of Kentucky, Kroger Field: https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/covid-19/vaccine. Phone: (859) 218-0111.
• Meijer: https://clinic.meijer.com. Phone: (859) 575-5000.
• Veterans Administration: (859) 233-4511.
• Madison County Health Department: http://bit.ly/VaccineWait.
Full list of vaccination sites: https://govstatus.egov.com/kentucky-vaccine-map. Vaccine hotline: (855) 598-2246 or (855) 326-4654 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.)
