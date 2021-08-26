Madison County EMT Brandon Campbell, left and paramedic Charles Bowman, right, check out their unit as they prepare for their shift at Madison County EMS Station No. 2 on Rash Road. This week — August 22- 28 — has been designated as “Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week” by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. The declaration is in honor of the doctors, nurses, hospital and clinic staff, and others who have helped the across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are heroes, they have earned that title,” Beshear said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.