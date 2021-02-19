Heart health awareness month. My mother had a major heart attack several years ago.
My grandfather Charles Burnell had his first major heart attack around the age of 51. He would have several more and spend additional time in the hospital. While in the hospital for a procedure, he would suffer his last heart attack.
He was gone too early in 1977. He should have been here longer for his grandchildren. His namesake and youngest grandchild was not even a year old. I was around 10 and could barely understand.
It was our first close experience with death. He had a special bond with my two older brothers.
It was a difficult time for the entire family. Thankfully, we had my sweet faithful Granny until 1991. Don’t let fears of catching COVID-19 keep you away from the doctor. There are tests that cannot be put off.
There are procedures that could save your life. Let your love for your family motivate you to get the proper care.
I saw an interesting flyer at the Berea public library. If you have been laid-off or lost your job due to COVID19, you can get your Certified Nursing Assistant certification free.
For more info, visit ckycareers.com/Defend. You can contact Tiffanie Reeves at treeves@bgadd.org or call 859 629-5598. You can still receive your unemployment benefits while participating in this program.
Girl Scout cookies
Old man winter is certainly making an appearance this week.
I was looking forward to finding a Girl Scout cookie booth sale but fear not!
There is an online option. Go to girlscouts.org to find a troop near you.
According to the website, our choices this year are: Toast-Yay!, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemonades, Shortbread, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Caramel Chocolate Chip (Gluten-free $6).
The price is $5 for most flavors.
