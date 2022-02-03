There aren’t many venues that create their own excitement. History itself provides all of the hysteria at Allen Fieldhouse
First-time visitors like myself are given a warning from the sacred rafters of an arena that first opened its doors in 1955, “Pay heed to all who enter: Beware of ‘The Phog.’”
The facility named after late legendary coach Forrest Clare “Phog” Allen is located on James A. Naismith Drive and is intimidating enough without an early warning to all who enter the sacred ground.
Even though I knew way ahead of time this wasn’t just any other basketball venue, it hit me head-on the closer I got to Lawrence, Kansas on my commute from Overland Park, Kansas.
As I turned onto James A. Naismith Drive, I could sense all the hype even before stepping foot into the building.
Upon arrival, I passed Kentucky Drive and Massachusetts Drive, which I would think is no coincidence. Late Wildcats coach Adolph Rupp played at Kansas and Naismith invented basketball while a YMCA instructor in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The structure itself is connected to updated and modern facilities, but the arena and its concourse are a throwback to a different time and another era.
Most of the seating areas, including media seating, are on bleachers, sprinkled in with chair backs in the middle sections on both sides of the arena.
Prior to tipoff, I walked around the Fieldhouse to provide some familiarity of the building and came away amazed that time still stands still inside the historic steel beams and wooden bleachers.
Unlike other schools aside from Kentucky, the program doesn’t need to put on a special event when the Wildcats come to town or a lesser-known non-conference opponent has their name attached to the visitor’s scoreboard. The two, yes two, student sections located in each end zone are packed with students and the arena is loud, probably louder than any college basketball venue I’ve attended hands down.
The fans will come and it’s a sell-out every single time, simply because the Jayhawks seldom lose on their home floor. They were there early when Kentucky came to town Saturday night and most of them stayed until the final buzzer after the Wildcats had handed Kansas its first home loss of the season and it wasn’t even close.
Kentucky led by 20 at the half and won 80-62, one of the worse setbacks in school history for Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Although the Kansas fan base wasn’t happy with the outcome, they were very nice and complimentary. Other programs need to take note that you can be nice when the ball doesn’t bounce in your favor.
Although losses are few and hard to come by for the Jayhawks inside the historic venue, history suggests the two winningest programs in the history of college basketball will be just fine.
On this night, Kentucky was the superior team and it wasn’t even close.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.