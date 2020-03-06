FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Penalties would increase for violations of Kentucky’s hunting and fishing laws under a bill that won approval from a House committee on Thursday.
Rep. Chris Fugate, R-Chavies, the sponsor of House Bill 485, told the House Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee why the increases are needed.
“Over the years, the fees for licenses have increased,” he told the panel. “Now, the fines are less than what the hunting or fishing licenses would cost. This just updates the fines for the violations.”
In most instances, the fines would become double what the fees are for both individual and commercial hunting and fishing licenses.
The measure also contains more options when it comes to imposing penalties on those convicted of boating while under the influence, or BUI, Fugate testified. “It gives the judge the ability to assess both fines and/or jail time. Last year’s BUI bill was just a fine or jail time. This way they have the authority to do both.”
Another provision deals with deer pens. “Right now, if a deer dies inside the pen and it’s 12 months of age or older, a brain tissue analysis must be performed. This changes it from 12 months to six months, because of Chronic Wasting Disease.”
According to the Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources, CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, caribou and moose.
It was first recognized in 1967 as a “wasting syndrome” in mule deer at a research facility in northern Colorado and has since spread to both free-ranging and captive populations in 26 states. While the disease is present in six bordering states, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, it has not been found in Kentucky.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife personnel have tested 30,000 deer and elk since 2002, all results were negative.
The panel also approved a bill that would add the Cooperative Extension Service and Fish and Wildlife Resources to those allowed to accept or donate wild game meat for free meal distribution to the hungry.
Both measures won unanimous approval and now head to the House floor.
