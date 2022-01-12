Helen Bernice Smith, 96, Berea, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Bernice was born in Illinois to the late Albert and Malinda Lainhart Bicknell. She was retired from Berea Hospital and a member of the Beaver Pond Christian Church in Estill County, Kentucky.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Smith; one brother, Bobby Bicknell; and three sisters, Bula Williams, Edna Grace Bicknell, and Betty Gooding. She is survived by her special daughter, Joyce (Anthony) Webb; special granddaughter, Jessica (Jeremiah) Duerson; her siblings, Albert (Carolyn) Bicknell, Jr., Jim (Pearline) Bicknell, Eula Mathers, Imogene Powell, Francis Guinn; sister-in-law, Eileen Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home. Rev. Maurice Dula officiated and burial followed in Madison County Memorial Gardens..
Pallbearers were Terry Sparks, Anthony Webb, Jeremiah Duerson, and Shawn Williams. Honorary bearers were her caregivers, Melody Reppert, Eva Ramsey, Betty Hall, Michelle Samples, Kellie Miles and Sylvia Moore.
