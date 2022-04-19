RICHMOND — Mike and Janet Anderson couldn’t wait for opening day at Buc-ee’s.
“As soon as they announced it, we knew what was coming,” Janet said.
It was worth the wait for the Andersons. The couple was among the earliest customers to visit the Richmond location, which officially unlocked the doors to customers at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Janet and her husband Mike, both of Richmond, always made it a point to stop at Buc-ee’s locations in Georgia while on family vacations and have made frequent stops ever since making their first visit in the Peach State.
“We love it,” Janet said. “What a bonus to the county and it’s a greta addition to the county. They have so much variety and the food is delicious. Everything is quality and clean. The bathrooms are clean and the gas is cheap.”
The Andersons also enjoy the variety the stories offers and were stocking up on goodies to take home before leaving the store Tuesday.
“There are so many options for you to eat and drink,” Mike said. “Before we go home, we’re going to load up on fudge.”
The store employees were busy keeping the store clean and moving on Tuesday morning and Lawrence Wells, a maintenance worker, was enjoying keeping the floors clean and interacting with patrons, many of them first-time customers.
“It’s an amazing place,” he said with a smile. “I had never been around a Buc’ees and I’ve been here three weeks and it’s amazing how many people already know about Buc-ees. I’m a people person and I like being around people.”
Teresa Jones, another store employee, agreed with her co-worker.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s wonderful and a great job for us. The atmosphere is so fun. You can’t help but smile while you’re here. The atmosphere is just an absolute joy, everything is so exciting and new.”
Now that their favorite vacation stop is nearby, the Andersons plan on making more visits in the future.
“We are so close,” Janet said. “We can be here in less than 10 minutes.”
