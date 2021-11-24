Hello, Santa pic

Santa Claus is starting to make his rounds and took time out of his busy schedule to visit the Pleasant View House at Battlefield Park last Sunday. His first visitor of the day was Hunnie Powell, 2-year-old daughter of Candace Powell. Hunnie was joined by her brother Holden. Friday marks the unofficial beginning of the holiday season and shoppers will be busy getting ready for the Christmas holiday. The Berea Citizen is accepting letters to Santa. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 10. Letters will be published on a first-come, first-serve basis.

