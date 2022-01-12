Hello, Snow photo

The recent winter storm late last week gave Berea and Madison County residents a chance to enjoy the eight inches or more of snowfall that fell, plenty enough for sleigh rides, building snow figures and making snow cream. In photo, Raylee enoys the snow. More snow is forecast for this weekend and the amount will largely depend on which of two weather systems dominate the Ohio Valley region starting Friday-Saturday. Madison County Schools and Berea Schools used NTI days or a traditional snow day during the first full week of the school calendar year. (Photo submitted)

