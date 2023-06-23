Summer is officially here.
Although outdoor activities have been well under way since Memorial Day weekend, the summer season appear on the calendar until June 21. Families are planning get-togethers, cookouts and other events as the daylight extends well into the evening hours.
The weather can get hot and blistering, but there’s nothing like being outside during the warm summer months. Growing up, I spent a lot of time outside, mostly playing basketball and baseball. I spent hours upon hours shooting basketball on a makeshift basketball goal and playing baseball on one-acre lot. It was also a time to cool off in the pool and take summer vacations with family and friends.
Throughout my adulthood, I have taken many vacations and work-related road trips on land, air and sea. The most memorable one was in 2005 when Rhonda and I took our first excursion out of the country and took a cruise to Mexico. It was our first time out of the country and a memorable experience.
We explored Progreso, Cozumel and Brazil, with our favorite being Cozumel. We took a taxi to the country and explored the most beautiful beach. We were mostly to ourselves and our driver Louis, whom I kept referring to as Louise, drove a vehicle the size of a Honda Civic at a high-rate of speed, driving on roads that were mostly dirt, rocky and bumpy. We passed semi-trucks, and families traveling on mopeds. We feared for our lives but we turned out fine. We laugh about it now when we reminisce about that particular experience during a port of call.
On the cruise ship, we experienced a lot of fun activities and even won a few prizes, including a snorkeling adventure in Belize, which was an adventure. Let’s just say I didn’t stay long in the water and called on the banana boat to come get me while Rhonda enjoyed the view. Next time, I will know what to expect and take in the view without calling in the banana boat.
We have traveled to Florida numerous times and I even got toll booth rage while trying to figure out how much change to deposit into the coin dispenser. I just ended up putting all the coins I had into the machine and drove away. Our favorite thing to do is eat at new establishments and do a lot of sight-seeing.
One year we took a road trip north and didn’t have a game plan and it ended up being one of the best ones we have taken since we have been married. We made a stop at the gymnasium in Hagerstown, Indiana, where “Hoosiers” was filmed. A few years prior, we ventured into Amish country in Ohio and Pennsylvania. We’ve been to Mount Airy, North Carolina on a road trip and even made a stop at the Hershey Factory.
Summer getaways are fun, and we are currently planning our next adventure. Who knows what Rhonda and I will get into when we jump into our vehicle and start driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.