Berea Citizen Publisher Keith Taylor delivered donations (totaling nearly $3,000) to the Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief Tuesday. Whitaker Bank of Madison and Rockcastle Counties assisted The Berea Citizen in the joint effort. Taylor, right, is joined by Kentucky Baptist Convention Associate Executive Director Jim Donnell, left, and KBC Disaster Relief Director Ron Crow, middle. (Photo by Robin Cornetet)
